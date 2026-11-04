Havells reports worker protest at Alwar facility over 'undue' demands

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Havells India on Wednesday said a section of workers staged a protest at its manufacturing facility in Alwar, Rajasthan, while management is in talks with them to resolve the matter.

In a regulatory filing, the company said a few workers gathered at the factory gate on November 3 with certain demands which it termed as undue.

"The management is in discussions with the concerned workers with a view to settle the matter to their satisfaction," Havells said.

The company further noted that it was closely monitoring the situation and would provide further updates, if required, in accordance with regulatory requirements.

The Alwar facility is a key part of Havells' cable manufacturing operations and is currently undergoing a major capacity enhancement programme.

According to the company's FY2025-26 Integrated Annual Report, Havells has invested more than Rs 700 crore in the past two years to expand its cable manufacturing capacities.

The company also acquired an additional 1,58,200 square metres of land adjacent to its existing Alwar facility during FY26 to support further expansion.

The Alwar expansion is part of Havells' broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the power cable segment and cater to growing demand in both domestic and international markets.

Earlier in October, the company reported its July-September quarter (Q2 FY27) results, with revenue rising 34.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,417 crore from Rs 4,767 crore a year earlier.

The company's net profit grew 11.1 per cent to Rs 353 crore, compared with Rs 317 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Havells on Wednesday traded higher at Rs 1,071.10 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,514.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,000.

--IANS

ag/