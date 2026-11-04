Harshitha Samarawickrama to lead Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Colombo, Nov 4 (IANS) Left-handed batter Harshitha Samarawickrama will captain Sri Lanka at the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with regular skipper Chamari Athapaththu not included in the 14-member squad announced on Wednesday.

The squad includes Vishmi Gunarathne and Nilakshika Silva, who return after being left out of the side for the Asian Games. Fast bowler Malki Madara has also been picked after missing both the Asia Cup and the Asian Games.

The most notable inclusion, however, is Sathya Sandeepani, who has been recalled to the T20 set-up six years after her only T20I appearance came against India in February 2020. Chamari is currently turning out for Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

The tournament has been expanded to 10 teams from five in the previous edition. Sri Lanka are one of five Full Members in the field, alongside Ireland, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The other five teams are hosts UAE, defending champions Thailand, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Scotland.

Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group A with Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and the UAE. Group B comprises Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. All matches will be held in Ajman, UAE, at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground and the Seven Districts Sports Club.

Sri Lanka begin their campaign against Ireland on November 12. They will then take on Scotland the next day, before playing against Papua New Guinea on November 15 and the UAE on November 16.

Top three sides from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, whose matches will be played on November 20, 22 and 23. Each qualifier will face the three teams that come through from the other group. The top two teams at the end of that stage will meet in the final, to be played on November 25 at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground.

Sri Lanka squad: Harshitha Samarawickrama (captain), Sanjana Kavindi, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Malki Madara, and Chethana Vimukthi.

Sri Lanka’s group fixtures schedule:

November 12: against Ireland, Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground

November 13: against Scotland, Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground

November 15: against Papua New Guinea, Seven Districts Sports Club

November 16: against UAE, Seven Districts Sports Club

--IANS

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