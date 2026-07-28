Harshad Chopda: Don’t want to come out in front of the world with my flaws

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Harshad Chopda was seen losing his cool at his close friend Shivangi Joshi on the ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ and was heard saying that he doesn’t want to face the world with his “flaws”.

It happened during the secret-sharing task when Harshad was in the bathroom applying hair dye. Shivangi went to call him back as Shilpa Shinde was about to reveal her secret after Shivangi had pressed the buzzer.

Harshad had to quickly rinse off the hair dye and rush out, only to lose his cool at Shivangi over her timing.

The actor was seen telling Shivangi: “You have issues… Do I help you in keeping them or do I not? You should have waited.”

He shared: “I told you what I went to do… I don’t want to come with white…I have nothing to say… I should do it when I should…”

Later Shivangi was heard telling Harshad: “How you reacted was so wrong. I can understand, but I had no choice.”

An annoyed Harshad said: “Please understand I can’t speak here. If I put colour on my hair again, it’ll stain my skin. This has happened for the second time. I told you and went inside, and I had to come out.”

“Last time, when I told you and went, and it happened my anger half of it was that, and half of it was because I am coming out in a state I don’t want to be seen in. I don’t want to come out in the front of the world with my flaws, and I take time, and I need time…”

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the Netflix show.

The show currently has names such as Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, and Varun Yadav, aka Laila, to name a few.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

--IANS

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