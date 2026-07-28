Kumar Sanu on recording ‘Aankhon Se Tune’ for ‘Ghulam’: There was a feeling that it was special

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Veteran singer Kumar Sanu looked back on the recording of the iconic song “Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Keh Diya” from the 1998 blockbuster “Ghulam” starring Aamir Khan, saying he knew from the very beginning that the melody had something special about it.

Kumar Sanu shared the video of the revamped version titled “Aankhon Se Tune” from the upcoming film “Bhai Tera Star Hai.” He said it is heartwarming to see the timeless classic being celebrated with the same love and respect.

“Some songs just stay with you forever. When I first recorded “Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Keh Diya” for Ghulam, there was a feeling that it was something special. Seeing it continue to be loved over the years and now finding a new life with a younger generation means so much,” Kumar Sanu wrote.

He added: “It’s always heartwarming to see a classic reimagined with so much love and respect. The new team has done a wonderful job bringing a fresh energy to this timeless melody.”

Ghulam stars Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The plot of the film is similar to Vishesh Films' first 1988 production Kabzaa starring Sanjay Dutt, in turn inspired by Elia Kazan's On the Waterfront.

The film follows Siddharth, who having idolised his freedom fighter father as a child, revolts against a local gangster, Ronak, who murders an innocent youth. However, his brother Jai does not approve of his actions.

Meanwhile, talking about Raghav Juyal’s Bhai Tera Star Hai, the film is about an actor's cricket gambling debt that puts him on a deadly deadline. His lie about his sister sets off a catastrophic evening of confused criminals, botched crimes, and pandemonium racing across London.

The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Barkha Singh, Niharika NM, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh and Dev B. Agrawal in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release on July 30.

--IANS

dc/