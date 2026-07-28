Purani Dilli 6 appoint Anuj Rawat as captain ahead of DPL Season 3

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 have announced wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat as the captain of the franchise for the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 3, beginning on July 31.

The appointment comes as the team enters the final phase of preparations with the aim of putting together a strong campaign in this year’s tournament. Purani Dilli 6 will begin their DPL Season 3 campaign on July 31, with the team aiming to deliver consistent performances under the leadership of Anuj Rawat and make a serious bid for the title.

A seasoned domestic cricketer with leadership experience in T20 cricket, Rawat will lead a balanced squad comprising experienced campaigners and promising young talent.

Expressing confidence in the new skipper, Purani Dilli 6 Owner Akash Nangia said the franchise believes Rawat possesses the qualities required to lead the team.

“We are delighted to appoint Anuj Rawat as the captain of Purani Dilli 6 for DPL Season 3. Anuj is a proven performer who brings composure, maturity and a strong understanding of the game. His experience at the highest level and his ability to inspire teammates make him the ideal leader for our squad. We have complete faith in his leadership and are confident he will guide the team with determination and purpose throughout the season.”

Nangia added that the franchise has assembled a competitive squad capable of challenging for the title.

“Our focus has always been on building a well-balanced team with the right mix of experienced players and exciting youngsters. The preparations have been excellent, and the players have shown tremendous commitment during training. With Anuj leading the side, we believe we have all the ingredients to compete strongly and achieve our goal of winning the championship.”

Full Squad:

Lalit Yadav, Udhav Mohan, Rajneesh Dadar, Rohan Rana, Aryan Gaur, Vanam Aggarwal, Ajay Ahlawat, Kush Nagpal, Digvesh Rathi, Yug Gupta, Kabir Sachdeva, Gaurav Saroha, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat (Captain), Samarth Seth, Mohak Kumar, Yash Kumar, Pankaj Jaswal, Harshvardhan Phogat, Arjun Rexwal, Lakshay Verma, Prince Mishra, Ashwini Chillar, Aditya Verma, Aditya Malhotra.