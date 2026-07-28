Shilpa Shinde reveals she has disowned her family in her will after being 'thrown out' of home: Became a doormat

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde made an emotional yet shocking revelation about her strained relationship with her family while on the reality show, Lock Upp Season 2.

The actress shared that she has even stated in her will that she has no relation with them.

Opening up about a deeply personal chapter of her life during Lock Upp Season 2, Shilpa revealed that she no longer considers Mumbai her home and has been living in Karjat for the past three years.

Recalling the incident that left her stranded and alone despite having a family, Shilpa claimed that she was asked to leave her own house just five days after undergoing shoulder surgery.

According to the actress, her brother was influenced by his wife, while her mother was influenced by her brother, leading to circumstances that forced her to walk out of her home late at night.

"My mother didn't stop me because she was influenced by my brother. I am not saying this to gain sympathy," Shilpa said, highlighting that she is a self-respecting person and chose to leave rather than stay in an environment where she felt unwanted.

Shilpa further shared that whenever she visits Mumbai, she checks into a hotel instead of staying with her family.

"I go to Mumbai and check in at a hotel. I tell people that a lot of guests have come home and that's why I need privacy. But I will never talk about it in my life," she said.

In one of the most startling revelations, the actress disclosed, "I have even written in my will that I have no relation with these people."

Explaining why she chose to participate in the reality show, Shilpa said, "If someone asks me why I am doing this show, I say that I don't want a home. I want to make a shelter home. That's why I am doing this show."

She also reflected on the emotional pain of feeling alone despite having a family. "People don't have a family and are depressed and sad. But they should think about those who have a family and still don't have a family," she said.

Shilpa revealed that it has been a long time since she last met her mother. "I want to meet her, but my mother is so influenced. I just talk to her on the phone and she keeps telling me that she will come to Karjat soon but there are a lot of excuses," she shared.

*When you are constantly available for people, you become the doormat for them”, she added.

Concluding her emotional confession, the actress said, "Everyone will say that I am bad and I don't get along with anyone. It's okay. It doesn't matter to me. That's why I am very strict in terms of relations. My family and people around me know what I have done so far. Everyone knows what I have given my life for. So this was the truth."

The revelation left all inmates emotional who went up to Shilpa and hugged her.

–IANS

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