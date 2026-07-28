Sridevi's outfit in ‘Lamhe’ had to be painted by hand to match her vision

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) National Award-winning costume designer Neeta Lulla has recalled going the extra mile to bring Sridevi's vision to life for “Lamhe”, revealing how the late star's request for a rare bandhani outfit led her to hand-paint the fabric herself after failing to find the desired design in the market.

Neeta shared a video of herself talking about making the outfit for the 1991 Yash Chopra directorial, which had the actress in a dual role as both mother and daughter, and Anil Kapoor. The film also had Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo.

“Sometimes the simplest outfits require the maximum amount of work. There were two scenes in the film where Sridevi wanted a bandhani skirt with a crop top. One was in a shopping sequence, and the other was when she was narrating her story in front of a palace,” Neeta said in the video.

She added: “The colors required were a blue bandhani and a maroon bandhani. How difficult is it to get a blue or a maroon bandhani? Not difficult, right? But here was the catch. Sridevi said, "Can I get a white bandhani on maroon and a yellow bandhani on blue?" That was absolutely difficult to find.”

“So, what do we do? I asked the master to make the outfits, took them home with fabric paints, and actually painted white bandhani on the maroon fabric and yellow bandhani on the blue fabric. When I took them back and we did the fittings with her, she said, ‘It feels slightly stiff. What is it?’ Because bandhani doesn't usually feel stiff. I said, ‘I painted the bandhani.’ She had such a laugh about it.”

“We don't give up. We just do whatever it takes—whether it's painting, stitching, embroidering, or anything else. But that is the beauty and the fun of creating film costumes.”

She wrote in the caption: “..The best creative decisions are often made when difficulty arises. No hesitation. No compromise. Just instinct, and the determination to bring a vision to life, exactly when it was needed on the film sets of Lamhe for Sridevi..”

--IANS

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