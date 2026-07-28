Anupam Kher gets emotional as he shares a special memory with Satish Kaushik and Kapil Sharma

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher took a trip down memory lane as he shared a heartfelt throwback featuring his late close friend Satish Kaushik and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Reflecting on the special moment, the ‘Special 26’ actor said that some memories do not need a reason to be shared, as they simply bring back smiles and remind us of the beautiful moments of life. Sharing the memories, Kher spoke about how Satish, Kapil and he had always tried to spread happiness through their work, films, laughter, and creativity.

Remembering Satish Kaushik, Anupam expressed that he missed his dear friend every day, adding that the feeling could never truly be expressed in words. He also praised Kapil Sharma for bringing joy to millions of homes through his comedy. The 71-year-old actor wrote, “Down Memory Lane! Some memories don’t need a reason to be shared. They simply arrive, smile at you, and remind you how beautiful life can be. This video with #KapilSharma and this photograph with my dearest friend Satish Kaushik were recorded on 27th November, 2020. Looking at them today, I was reminded that perhaps our greatest purpose is to spread happiness.”

“In our own different ways, Satish, Kapil and I have tried to do that through our films, our laughter and our work over the years. There is a deep sense of gratitude in realizing that if we could make even a few people smile, our journey has been worthwhile. I miss Satish every single day. That feeling can never truly be expressed in words. But I also want to say this that Kapil Sharma has brought joy into millions of homes. Making a nation laugh, day after day, is no ordinary gift. It is a beautiful service.”

“I had no particular reason to post this today… except that my heart was filled with love, gratitude, nostalgia, and memories.Sometimes , that is reason enough. @kapilsharma #Memories #KapilSharma #Gratitude #LifeIsBeautiful.”

In 2020, veteran actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik appeared together as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Pankaj Tripathi. During the episode, the actors shared hilarious anecdotes about their decades-long friendship, their struggling early days in the industry, and memories of their mutual friend Anil Kapoor.

--IANS

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