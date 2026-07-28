Singer Chitra tells fans: Your affection and constant support over the years are among the greatest blessings in my life!

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Touched by the outpouring of love by her fans and well wishers on her birthday, one of India's greatest singers, K S Chitra, on Tuesday, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying the affection and constant support shown by her fans over the years were among the greatest blessings of her life.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude, the great singer wrote, "With a heart full of gratitude, I extend my sincere thanks to everyone around the world for your overwhelming birthday wishes, blessings, love, and prayers. Every message, every call, every beautiful greeting has touched my heart deeply. Your affection and constant support over the years are among the greatest blessings in my life."

She went on to add, "My heartfelt thanks to my beloved fans, friends, family, well-wishers, medias and everyone who took the time to make this day so special.

May God bless you all with happiness, good health, peace, and joy. With love and gratitude, K S Chithra."

A couple of days ago, the iconic singer was among the first to pay glowing tributes to the brave sons of the Indian Army, who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation during the 1999 Kargil war.

Taking to her Instagram page, the renowned singer had written, "Today, we remember the brave sons of Bharat who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our motherland during the 1999 Kargil War. Under Operation Vijay, our courageous soldiers fought with unwavering determination to protect every inch of our nation’s pride and sovereignty."

She went on to say, "My heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces who continue to inspire us with their bravery, discipline, and sacrifice. Let us never forget their valor. Let us always honor their legacy.Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!"

--IANS

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