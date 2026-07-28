Dimple Hayathi begins training in Kuchipudi again!

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) Actress Dimple Hayathi, who is a well-trained Kuchipudi dancer, has now announced that she has re-started her training in the dance form.

Taking to her Instagram page to make the announcement, Dimple Hayathi, who posted pictures of herself training in the dance form, wrote, "My happy place. Touching back to my roots. Kuchipudi is not just an art form, it’s a meditation that aligns your body mind and soul."

She went on to add, "I’m happy to learn through @madhurimanarla garu my guru and have been able to transform through the journey. Have always performed various programs since my childhood but never put it out, I have always been intact to my roots... Post being an actress, it’s been quite a while that I could get back to where I belong and today, using such a platform to share with you guys. Much love (sic)."

The actress, who is fast emerging as one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry, thanks in no small measure to her dancing skills, will next be seen playing one of the female leads in director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead.

It may be recalled that only recently, the makers released the first look of the actress as Mandaram in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to their social media timelines to release the look of Dimple Hayathi as Mandaram, the makers had said, "Introducing M A N D A R A M. Beauty the world desired... A soul it never understood."

The poster featured Dimple in a bold and stunning avatar, draped in a fiery red saree. She was seen seated gracefully yet intensely, holding a traditional palm-leaf hand fan. Her styling, along with the rustic background featuring an antique brass box and traditional elements, perfectly captured the authentic 1960s period setting. Her expression was sharp and unapologetic, hinting at a very strong personality.

Sources close to the unit had told IANS that Mandaram would be a bold and powerful character who would simply not care for the world. "She carries a highly flammable attitude that matches the intense, red-hot vibe of her poster. She brings a unique fire to the film, standing strong in the storm of Bhogi," a source had said.

For the unaware, the makers have also disclosed that actress Anupama Parameswaran, who plays the other female lead in the film, plays a character called Kandula Sulochana Rani in the film. Sharwanand plays a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

--IANS

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