PM Modi, Sports Min Mandaviya laud weightlifters for CWG success

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sport Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have lauded Indian weightlifters Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and Valluri Ajaya Babu for the podium finish at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Bindyarani secured the bronze medal in the women’s 58kg weightlifting competition on Monday. The Manipur lifter finished third with a total lift of 199kg, registering 87kg in snatch and 112kg in the clean and jerk. Bindyarani Devi had won a silver medal in the 2022 edition in Birmingham in the 55kg weight-class.

"Yet another medal for India in weightlifting! Proud of Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam for winning a bronze in the Women's 58kg event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Her success is due to her hard work and determination. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

Ajaya Babu set a Commonwealth Games record of 149kg in the snatch before lifting 181kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 330kg, narrowly missing gold in the men's 79kg competition after finishing just 1kg behind Malaysia's Muhammad Erry Hidayat.

"Sheer strength on show! Many congratulations to Khelo India athlete Valluri Ajaya Babu on winning the silver medal in the men's 79 kg weightlifting. With a total lift of 330 kg, he also set a Commonwealth Games record in the Snatch. A memorable performance and another proud moment for Bharat," Mandaviya shared on X.

Also, Gyaneshwari Yadav claiming silver in the women's 53kg event on her CWG debut. The 23-year-old, who moved up from the 49kg category to accommodate Mirabai Chanu, produced a personal-best total of 199kg (88kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk).

On Sunday, Mirabai Chanu shattered the Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total on her way to gold in the women's 49kg event. Rishikanta Singh claimed silver in the men's 60kg, while Muthupandi Raja added another silver in the men's 65kg.

--IANS

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