Mike Myers on 24 years of Austin Powers in ‘Goldmember’: Hard to believe

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Mike Myers marked the 24th anniversary of Austin Powers in Goldmember and said that it is “hard to believe” how quickly the years have passed.

Myers, who played multiple characters in the satirical spy comedy film such as Austin Powers, Josh Zuckerman and Dr. Evil, shared the poster of the film to celebrate the film’s enduring legacy with fans.

He wrote in the caption section: “Yesterday July 26 was the 24th Anniversary of the release of Austin Powers “Goldmember”. Hard to believe it’s been 24 years! #happyanniversarymrpowers.”

Austin Powers in Goldmember is directed by Jay Roach. It is the third installment in the Austin Powers film series. Myers stars in four different roles alongside Beyoncé Knowles, Seth Green, Michael York, Robert Wagner, Mindy Sterling, Verne Troyer, and Michael Caine.

The plot follows the flamboyant British secret agent Austin Powers as he confronts his former nemesis Dr. Evil, partners with fellow agent Foxxy Cleopatra, and encounters the criminal mastermind from the past Goldmember.

Austin Powers is a series of American satirical spy comedy films created by Mike Myers, who stars as the British spy Austin Powers as well as his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil.

The series consists of International Man of Mystery (1997), The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Goldmember (2002).

The series is a satire of numerous films and characters, particularly the James Bond series and Jason King, and incorporates many other elements of popular culture as it follows a British spy's quest to bring down his nemesis.

The character of Powers represents an archetype of 1960s Swinging London, with his advocacy of free love, his use of obscure impressions, and his clothing style.

Myers has been feted with several accolades, which includes seven MTV Movie & TV Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In 2002, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

--IANS

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