Gurugram biker hit-and-run accused Kalyan Baisla arrested in Rajasthan's Dausa

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Kalyan Baisla, the accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run, has been arrested in Rajasthan's Dausa. He will be brought to Gurugram soon, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the police in Gurugram had added an attempt-to-murder charge to the FIR registered in connection with the hit-and-run involving woman biker Sia after she and her family approached the police seeking stringent action against the accused.

The police took suo motu cognisance of a video of a car hitting a female biker on Golf Course Road and registered a case at Sector 56 police station. After conducting a thorough investigation and analysing CCTV footage, they added Section 109 of the BNS for attempt to murder, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years. The accused car driver will also be arrested soon, officials said.

Gurugram Police warned that lawlessness will not be tolerated at any cost. Officials said that they are committed to taking strict action against the perpetrators.

The development comes after Sia's family submitted her written statement to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 56 police station. The police are also recording her detailed statement as part of the investigation.

Earlier in the day, speaking to IANS, Deepankar said, "Yesterday, we submitted Sia's written statement to the SHO of Sector 56, Gurugram. Today, the SHO himself is coming here to record her verbal statement. Sia is experiencing severe muscle pain and muscle pulls, and her health has also deteriorated amid all this stress and hassle. We had requested the SHO to come here to record her statement. We want the strictest sections and maximum charges to be pressed against them. Primarily, let me state that we will push for charges of attempt to murder, hit-and-run and harassment."

He further said the accused may give their clarification.

"They may give their clarification. They may say that there were no cameras, but you can clearly see in the video that whenever anyone changes lanes, they do so slowly," he said.

"If anyone hits someone by mistake, they would stop and wait," he added.

Deepankar said Sia had confirmed that there were four people inside the car and that she had clearly seen the faces of two of them.

"Sia confirmed that there were four people inside the car. She saw two people very clearly. She has now given her statement to the media. She will also give one-on-one interviews," he said.

He further said Sia was experiencing physical pain following the incident.

"Her body is in pain," he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

"Whoever is found guilty will be apprehended. Whoever the culprit is, even if it happens to be from my own family, they too will be caught," Gautam said.

However, the lawyer representing accused Kalyan Baisla's family, Advocate Naveen Baisla, claimed that the incident was merely an accident and denied the allegations against his client.

"This is simply a case of an accident. They were riders, and they were provoking my friend. Sometimes, they would gesture as if asking him to race. When he increased the speed of the car slightly to move ahead, he lost control of the vehicle. A U-turn came ahead, and the car touched the bike. There is nothing more to the matter," he said.

Speaking from Palwal, Haryana, Baisla further said, "All these things are false. He was not doing any of that. Rather, he was telling them to slow down, saying, 'You ride the bike well, but slow down.'"

--IANS

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