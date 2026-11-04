Gul Panag begins new fitness journey: A little experiment in midlife muscle

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Gul Panag, who has been training for over three decades, has decided to bring a more structured approach to her fitness journey as she approaches her 48th birthday.

The actress, who has largely managed her workouts independently, took to Instagram and said she now wants expert guidance on training, nutrition, recovery and accountability to explore the full potential of her body.

Sharing a string of images of her well-maintained, strong body, the actress wrote: “I’ve been training for over three decades. Mostly on my own. And I think it shows. A little.”

“Not in the way you might imagine. Of course, I’ve managed to stay fit, strong and reasonably disciplined. But I’ve often wondered whether I’ve ever really discovered the full extent of what my body is capable of.”

The actress says its because there’s a difference between being fit and being as fit as you could be.

‘And perhaps there’s a point at which doing everything yourself stops being a virtue and starts becoming a limitation. Over the years, I’ve had some wonderful guidance along the way. @poojamakhija helped me understand nutrition better, first back in 2007, and then again a couple of years later as I navigated the changes in my body through my thirties.”

She added: “Then my very dear friend @bodyfit_deepavaswani helped me rethink and rebuild my strength-training regimen in my mid-forties. More recently, my friend @sharmashalvi , who’s also a nutritionist, has been a source of guidance.”

Gul said that she has never really committed to having someone oversee the entire process.

“Training, nutrition, recovery, stretching, progression. And, most importantly, accountability. I’ve had the discipline. Perhaps what I’ve been missing is the direction. And some tweaking. So, as I approach my next birthday, I’ve decided to find out what happens when I introduce something I’ve largely managed without all these years.A trainer.”

The actress said: “Enter @shuru_100 . Gudance, regular check-ins, a more structured approach to training and nutrition, and someone who is actually going to hold me accountable. Twice a day, apparently.”

Gul said that she is not starting from scratch.

“I’m not chasing some dramatic transformation. And I’m certainly not suggesting that what I’ve done all these years hasn’t worked. I’m simply curious about how much further I can go. And whether a little expert guidance might help me discover what I’ve been leaving on the table. So here we are. A little experiment in midlife muscle. And some very public accountability. After three decades of largely being my own boss in the gym, I’ve finally decided to let someone else tell me what to do. Let’s see how that goes.”

--IANS

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