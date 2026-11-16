November 16, 2026 11:40 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: NCB gets one-day custody of cafe owner held for running MD lab beneath house (Lead)

Gujarat: NCB gets one-day custody of cafe owner held for running MD lab beneath house (Photo: IANS)

Ahmedabad, Nov 16 (IANS) A local court on Monday remanded Mudasar Ahmed Khan, arrested in connection with the discovery of a clandestine mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory beneath a residential house in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej area, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) until 4 p.m. on November 17.

Pathan was arrested by the NCB's Ahmedabad Zonal Unit after it uncovered the illegal drug manufacturing facility during a search conducted on November 15, in coordination with the Gujarat Police.

The laboratory was concealed in a basement room of the residential building, with its entrance hidden behind what appeared to be an almirah and a removable section of tiled flooring.

During the operation, officials seized 25 chemicals weighing a total of 130.613 kg, including methylamine, bromine and hydrobromic acid.

Laboratory equipment used in the manufacture of mephedrone, including heating mantles, digital magnetic stirrers, temperature-measuring instruments, pipettes, round-bottom flasks, dropping funnels, separating funnels and beakers, was also recovered.

Suspected mephedrone in powder and liquid form was seized as well. According to the NCB, Pathan, who was living at the premises with his family, admitted that he had learnt the process of manufacturing mephedrone through the internet.

He was allegedly attempting to manufacture what he described as "good-quality mephedrone" after procuring chemicals and laboratory equipment from multiple sources in Mandsaur and Ahmedabad, as well as through the online marketplace 'IndiaMART'.

The agency said verification of his antecedents revealed that four criminal cases had previously been registered against him on charges relating to rioting, criminal intimidation, mischief by fire and attempted murder.

Pathan runs a café which investigators suspect was being used as a delivery point for mephedrone. A forensic team from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) also visited the concealed laboratory as part of the investigation.

The Ahmedabad case comes amid investigations into clandestine synthetic drug manufacturing facilities in different parts of the country.

The NCB said, "Such laboratories have increasingly been found operating from residential buildings, industrial premises, farms and remote locations."

In October, the agency dismantled two clandestine synthetic drug laboratories in Greater Noida and seized 379.74 kg of amphetamine-containing material and 10 kg of pseudoephedrine.

In August, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence uncovered another facility operating from residential premises in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, recovering around 30 kg of amphetamine and intermediary material, approximately 30 kg of precursor chemicals and manufacturing equipment.

The NCB has also flagged attempts by drug manufacturers to circumvent restrictions on precursor chemicals.

The Department of Revenue, acting on the agency's recommendation, notified 2-bromo-4-methylpropiophenone as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act on March 11, 2026.

The agency has urged chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, importers, distributors and traders to strengthen customer verification and monitor suspicious transactions to prevent the diversion of chemicals for illicit drug production.

It has also appealed to the public to report suspected drug manufacturing and trafficking activities confidentially through MANAS, the National Narcotics Helpline at 1933.

--IANS

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