Gujarat families use savings from solar power to fund children’s education as electricity bills fall

Gandhinagar, Oct 29 (IANS) Families in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district say installing rooftop solar panels under the Centre’s 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' has significantly reduced their electricity bills, allowing them to redirect savings towards their children’s education and other household expenses.

Residents of Shalin-2 Society in Vavol area said the scheme had eased the financial burden of electricity costs, with some reporting monthly bills falling from more than Rs 20,000 to a few thousand rupees after installing solar plants.

Gajsi Suthar, a beneficiary, said: "My household’s electricity bill had earlier exceeded Rs 20,000. Following the installation of a rooftop solar plant under the scheme, I received considerable relief from the expense and is using the savings to meet my children’s educational needs and other household requirements."

He further added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Shalin-2 Society to meet beneficiaries, inspect the solar panels installed on their rooftops and learn about their experiences with the scheme."

Jasiben Suthar, another beneficiary, said the reduction in electricity bills had helped families retain more money to meet their children’s needs. She expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for the scheme.

Ushaben Patel added that the savings generated through rooftop solar installations are helping families manage their expenses, making it easier to pay for children’s requirements and other household needs.

Priya Patel, a beneficiary from Vavol, said: "My family’s monthly electricity bill had previously ranged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 26,000. After installing a solar plant, the bill had come down to between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 at most."

The reduction had helped her family to save a substantial amount every month, which could be used towards her children’s higher education and future requirements.

Patel also urged other households to consider installing solar plants.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana promotes rooftop solar installations in residential households, with the objective of reducing electricity expenses through solar power.

The experiences shared by residents highlight how lower power bills can free up household funds for education and other essential expenses.

--IANS

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