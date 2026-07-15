July 15, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

Govinda says he predicted the rise of south Indian cinema 15 years ago

Govinda says he predicted the rise of south Indian cinema 15 years ago

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Govinda, who is making a comeback with his upcoming film ‘Roopa’, has shared that he predicted the rise of south Indian cinema 15 years ago.

The actor spoke with the media recently during a presser for his upcoming film, and spoke about his approach to work saying that for him honestry trumps everything in work related sphere. He also shared how he predicted that south Indian cinema will become a game-changer for the film industry.

He told the media, “Honesty and good deeds are the roots. I had told a friend of mine that in the next 10 years, you will see the rise of South Indian cinema. And after this many films South India became huge hits, ‘Wanted’ with Prabhu Deva, Akshay Kumar's ‘Rowdy Rathore’ came, after that Ajay Devgn's ‘Drishyam’ franchise came, and because of all these South Indian films, the heroes became larger than life”.

The actor was also asked if he will face any resistance from the market given that the pattern of releasing the films has changed.

Responding to the same, he said, “Where is the market? Will people join or not? Will they come or not? I never think like this. I will do the work like this. With such honesty. That people will say that is this possible? Then I will feel that I am Govinda”.

When asked if he looks for the production value of a film, an established director or something else while choosing a film, he said, “I came here as a poor person. I used to see only money at that time. I used to see my home, the happiness of my parents, and the happiness of my family. I have never seen more than this. My mother had told me, ‘If you see all this then what will God see?’ Many people talk in such languages which I don't understand or I don't understand. I am not familiar with those languages. Some people used to be technical”.

“They used to be good people. Some people used to be dangerous. Those who come from poor families like us. They test their strength”, he added.

--IANS

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