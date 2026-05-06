May 06, 2026 8:12 PM हिंदी

'Glory' actor Kunal Thakur recalls his father visiting him on set for the first time in 9 years

'Glory' actor Kunal Thakur recalls his father visiting him on set for the first time in 9 years

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Kunal Thakur, who essayed the role of Raka Singh Beniwal in the recently released web show "Glory," shared an emotional moment from the shoot of the drama.

He revealed that for the first time in his nine-year-long career, his father visited him on the set, creating a memory that he will cherish throughout his life.

"For the first time in 9 years of being in this industry, my father came to see me on set @netflix_in @atomicfilmsin (sic)", Kunal's latest post on Instagram read.

Reliving the moment, he went on to add, "My parents live in Abu Dhabi, and somehow through all these years, schedules, shoots, struggles, and dreams… he had never seen me working on set in person. But this time, Mukti @muktimohan made it happen. She brought him to the world I’ve been chasing for almost a decade and seeing him stand there, watching me become Raka… silently taking it all in… that moment felt bigger than any premiere, applause, or screen time ever could."

Describing the significance of the precious moment, Kunal revealed that for him, it was about being seen and understood by the person whose presence mattered the most.

He added that seeing his father witness it all silently became a powerful validation of his years of persistence and dedication.

"This was my real moment of Glory, And honestly, nothing will ever top that for me", concluded the post.

Created by Karan Anshuman, along with Karmanya Ahuja, the sports crime thriller has Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, and Kashmira Pardeshi playing crucial roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Karan Anshuman, in collaboration with Kanishk Varma, the 7-episode web series premiered on Netflix on May 1 this year.

--IANS

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