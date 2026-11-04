November 04, 2026 11:59 AM हिंदी

Gill, Kohli and Rohit receive special All Blacks jerseys from rugby legend Keven Mealamu

Gill, Kohli and Rohit receive special All Blacks jerseys from rugby legend Keven Mealamu

Auckland, Nov 4 (IANS) A meeting between cricket and rugby royalty took place ahead of India’s opening ODI against New Zealand, with captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma receiving personalised All Blacks jerseys from former New Zealand rugby great Keven Mealamu.

The trio were welcomed into the All Blacks family during a special interaction at Eden Park in Auckland, where Mealamu presented the cricketers with a black jersey featuring their respective cricket numbers. Gill received the number 77, Kohli was handed 18, while Rohit was presented with 45, their respective jersey numbers.

Mealamu, one of New Zealand rugby’s most celebrated figures, represented the All Blacks in 132 Tests and was part of the teams that lifted the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and 2015. His meeting with the Indian stars offered a sporting crossover ahead of the five-match ODI series, which began at the iconic Auckland venue on November 4.

Eden Park holds a special place in New Zealand’s sporting history, serving as one of the country’s most renowned rugby venues. The stadium is also associated with the All Blacks’ remarkable 54-match unbeaten home run, which began in 1994.

The Indian cricket team shared photographs of the interaction on social media, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) describing it as a special moment involving the three Indian stars and a legendary figure in New Zealand rugby.

The meeting also carried significance beyond the two sporting disciplines, coming during the centenary celebrations of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. The relationship dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team, featuring legendary player Dhyan Chand, undertook a historic tour of New Zealand.

The ongoing all-format cricket tour is part of the celebrations marking 100 years of sporting exchanges between the two nations. India have already completed the five-match T20I series, winning 3-2, while the ODI leg features five matches across New Zealand.

The hosts are also wearing a special limited-edition Kotahitanga ODI jersey to commemorate the shared sporting and cultural heritage. Two Test matches in Wellington and Christchurch are scheduled to follow the white-ball fixtures.

--IANS

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