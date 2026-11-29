New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Political leaders on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting his messages on cyber fraud awareness, fitness, drug abuse prevention, healthy eating and public welfare.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Varanasi, Ramprakash Dubey, said the Prime Minister spoke about raising awareness against cyber fraud and noted that 14 lakh mobile phones had been seized through the Sanchar Saathi app.

He added that PM Modi also highlighted the 'Fit India' campaign and encouraged people to observe Sundays as 'Cycle Day' by using bicycles for commuting.

"On Sunday, we try to commute on bicycles because it keeps us fit. It is also better for the environment and saves fuel," Dubey said.

He added that the Prime Minister also spoke about jaggery, its growing exports and its potential health benefits, noting that such initiatives could contribute to both the economy and public well-being.

Dubey said PM Modi also emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy weight.

BJP leader Neelesh Dubey said the Prime Minister had offered suggestions on protecting oneself from cyber fraud and encouraged people to adopt healthier lifestyles through the 'Fit India' campaign.

He added that PM Modi highlighted obesity as one of the major factors contributing to several diseases and urged people to exercise regularly to maintain good health.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the Prime Minister's call for a renewed fight against drug abuse, saying the state government was equally committed to tackling the menace.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is equally determined to wage a sustained and successful battle against the drug menace, targeting all forms of narcotics and the networks that facilitate them,” CM Yadav said.

He expressed hope that greater awareness about the dangers of drugs would help address the challenge and reiterated the state's commitment to implementing welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Yadav also congratulated the Social Welfare Department for distributing assistive devices, including tricycles and other essential equipment, to persons with disabilities.

He said new schemes had also been launched for their welfare.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said PM Modi shared inspiring initiatives from across the country in every episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Referring to the 140th episode, Pathak added that the Prime Minister narrated the story of a young man who had overcome drug addiction after falling into substance abuse during his student days.

He appealed to young people to draw lessons from the experience and pledge to stay away from drugs and intoxicants.

Pathak also urged people to follow the 'Fit India' campaign, exercise regularly during winter and maintain their physical and mental health.

National Commission for Backward Classes Chairperson, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, said that since 2014, the Prime Minister had been using 'Mann Ki Baat' to share public suggestions and ideas aimed at building a developed India.

She said several of these suggestions focused on national welfare, individual health and family well-being, inspiring people to adopt positive practices.

Highlighting yoga, Jyoti said the Prime Minister's efforts to promote it on international platforms had helped secure global recognition for the ancient Indian practice.

Referring to Maharishi Patanjali's contribution, she added that good health was essential for attaining peace.

PM Modi spoke on multiple issues in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

On the one hand the Prime Minister spoke about Vadnagar's Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Museum; on the other, he spoke about cyber fraud.

He also spoke about the importance of fitness, and urged all Sundays to be cycle day, highlighting its benefits to nature as well as one's health.

--IANS

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