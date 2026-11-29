New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar on Sunday attended an event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), sharing the dais with Chief Mohan Bhagwat and other members, where he credited volunteers of the 'Sangh' for giving "protection to Sikh families" during the 1984 riots.

Speaking at the 'Rashtra Vandanam' event, the former CJI congratulated the outfit on completing 100 years.

"I congratulate the RSS on completing 100 years and achieving this remarkable milestone. It gives me happiness and pride to know that an organisation which began with just 15 to 20 young men has today become the largest organisation in the world," Khehar said.

He also praised the RSS for remaining committed to its original objectives, saying, "I congratulate the Sangh for staying steadfast to its original purpose. The recorded history is a proof that RSS volunteers have always been at the forefront during times of crisis."

Referring to the Partition of India in 1947, the retired judge said, "During the Partition, RSS volunteers played an active role in organising self-defence, providing relief, and helping evacuate Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab."

Recalling the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi in 1984, Khehar said, "Official RSS publications state that volunteers worked actively to protect Sikh families and guarded neighbourhoods that were under threat."

He also added that this view had been corroborated by author and historian Khushwant Singh, who, despite having close ties with the then Congress leadership, credited the RSS with helping save Sikh lives, ensuring their protection, and maintaining communal harmony.

"And that, to me, is the truth," Khehar said.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering at the event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that for the West, India's diversity is "mind-boggling" and that they are surprised at the nation's economic growth, adding that Western countries want to learn how "Hindus are so patient".

According to Bhagwat, India has something to offer to the world that cannot be found anywhere else.

"There are so many sects in India, and despite many ups and downs, they have been living together, are safe and feel respected...West wants to learn how Hindus can be so patient; they want to learn this for their new generation," he said.

--IANS

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