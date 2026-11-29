Varanasi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Adani Group has partnered with the inaugural Banaras Biennale to showcase the creative interpretations of nearly 500 students from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who have produced around 800 artworks depicting the past, present, and future of the ancient city, it was announced on Sunday.

The initiative, envisioned by the Adani Group's Non-Executive Director and Biennale's Steering Committee member Namrata Adani, aims to provide young artists with a platform to engage with Banaras' rich cultural heritage while expressing their perspectives on its evolving identity.

A major highlight of the project was the unveiling of 'Banaras: Ek Kalpana' – Volume I, 2026, a commemorative catalogue documenting the students' artistic interpretations of the city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the publication in Varanasi, underscoring the significance of the initiative in preserving and celebrating the city's artistic and civilisational legacy.

The artworks, created under the theme 'Time Woven in Light: Past, Present and Future of Banaras', explore the city's traditions, cultural character and contemporary transformation.

Around 300 curated works are being displayed at an immersive bamboo installation at Namo Ghat alongside the NDTV Creators' Manch, while another 100 artworks are on exhibition at Swatantrata Bhavan in the BHU as part of the Student and Faculty Biennale.

Speaking about the project, Namrata Adani said the idea stemmed from her desire to create a meaningful and lasting opportunity for BHU students after witnessing the role of international art platforms such as the Venice Biennale in fostering creative expression.

"When I heard about the CII Biennale, I wanted to be associated with it. Having been born and brought up in Kanpur, I feel deeply connected to Uttar Pradesh. When I visited BHU, I wanted to create something meaningful and lasting for its students. The idea was to bring them into a mentorship programme where art could be explored in all its forms," she said.

The programme was carried out under the guidance of BHU Vice-Chancellor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, with creative direction and curation by artist and curator Satyajit Dave.

The artworks were evaluated and shortlisted with support from Ashish Gupta, Assistant Professor at the university's Faculty of Visual Arts.

--IANS

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