Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Deepak Parashar fell unconscious at the CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) office after he got involved in a verbal spat with actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal.

In the pictures and videos obtained by IANS, the actor can be seen gasping for air lying on the floor as a security personnel tends to him.

IANS spoke with Upasana Singh, the President of CINTAA, as she levelled serious allegations against actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal.

She said that incident occurred 2-3 days ago when Deepak Qazir Kejriwal entered the CINTAA office forcefully, and started abusing. He used foul language against Deepak Parashar after which, the latter fell unconscious and was also admitted to the hospital. She also added that like Salman Khan, Deepak Parashar also has an ailment of severe headache, and one side of his head starts hurting if someone talks aggressively with him.

Deepak Qazir Kejriwal often gets into altercations, and has been flagged for inappropriate behaviour. Earlier, in September, actress Priti Sapru, Chairperson, the Cine Artistes' Welfare Trust (CAWT) also registered a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

As per the Action Taken Report Called for (ATR) filed in September, she alleged that she had been subjected to continuous harassment, mental torture, intimidation, and public defamation by Deepak Qazir Kejriwal, who is an expelled member of CINTAA. It was further alleged that he circulated lewd and objectionable messages on WhatsApp groups, posted defamatory videos on public platforms, used abusive language, and levelled false allegations against her.

She further mentioned that he behaved aggressively during a public event on January 26, 2026 at CAWT/CINTAA Tower, where he allegedly slapped another member, threatened colleagues, and attempted to snatch a microphone from actress Upasna Singh, creating fear and insecurity.

The Police complaints were registered at Andheri Police Station with regards to these incidents, but the complainant sought the urgent intervention of the Commission to protect her dignity, safety, and reputation.

--IANS

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