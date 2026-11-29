New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel said staying focused on watching the ball and showing belief in the lower-order batters were key to his gritty 88 that helped India recover from a precarious position on day three of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Jurel struck 88 off 170 deliveries, including 14 boundaries, as India recovered from 117/7 to post 246 in their first innings. His crucial contributions with the tailenders helped India add 130 runs on the third day, with the last three wickets accounting for 129 of them. However, New Zealand secured a first-innings lead of 110 runs.

In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, Jurel described contributing when the team needed him most as surreal and said he focused on each delivery on its own merits rather than worrying about the match situation.

“It’s a surreal feeling to contribute for the team when the team needed it the most. When I was batting, I was just thinking about one thing: just watch the ball, watch the ball. And I just keep telling myself, because they were bowling in great areas, so I just keep telling myself that you have to be in great shape to play the ball. And I was not thinking much about where the game will go. I was just taking my time,” he said.

Jurel also highlighted the importance of building confidence among the lower-order batters, particularly during his partnerships with Akash Deep, Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah. His 46-run stand with Akash Deep and 64-run partnership with Rana proved crucial in reducing New Zealand’s first-innings advantage.

“Most importantly, you have to show some belief in them, that they can bat. I would just keep chatting with them that you can play this line. So that was a great time for us. And because we were chatting well, we were having great runs. I think we got 90-odd runs in the first session. So that was the thing we were just trying to do repeatedly,” Jurel said.

The 24-year-old also credited his preparation with India A ahead of the Test series for helping him understand the conditions in New Zealand. Jurel featured in all three matches and said the experience gave him a better idea of how the ball behaved on the pitches.

“It is very important because I spoke to GG, sir. He told me that you’re going to play all three games in A tour, and have preparation before the series. I played three matches and I got sort of idea where the ball moves, bounce. So it was very helpful for me to play all three games,” he said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand strengthened their position in the match by reaching 133/3 in 46 overs in their second innings at stumps on day three, extending their overall lead to 243 runs.

--IANS

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