Gelatin sticks explode in locked house in Maharashtra's Kolhapur; probe on

Kolhapur, Aug 5 (IANS) A powerful explosion caused by gelatin sticks stored inside a locked house in the Surve Nagar area of Maharashtra's Kolhapur triggered panic among locals and caused extensive damage to the property, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into how the explosive material ended up inside the vacant house.

The intensity of the blast severely damaged the house and shattered the windowpanes of several nearby homes. The explosion sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, prompting frightened residents to alert the police immediately.

Fortunately, no one was inside the house when the explosion occurred, as it had remained locked for several months, preventing any loss of life or injuries despite the powerful impact of the blast.

After receiving information about the incident, Kolhapur police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and began an investigation. Officials are examining how the gelatin sticks came to be stored inside the locked house and under what circumstances the explosion took place.

Speaking about the incident, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said the police received information about the explosion at around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The house belonged to Shashikala Bodiskar, who had passed away about a year ago, and the house had remained locked since then, according to the officials.

The Superintendent of Police said investigators are examining every possible angle related to the incident and are working to determine the origin of the explosive material.

According to the district police, a case has been registered following the explosion, and the investigation is focused on establishing how the gelatin sticks reached the house, for what purpose they had been brought there and who had access to or was staying in the property before it was locked.

Officials said that at this stage it is not possible to conclusively determine whether the gelatin sticks had been stored for any commercial purpose or whether there was any other larger conspiracy behind the incident.

The explosion occurred late at night when most residents of the locality were asleep. The sudden blast created panic across the neighbourhood, and the force of the explosion was so severe that it blew apart one of the walls of the locked house, causing significant structural damage and sending debris into the surrounding area.

--IANS

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