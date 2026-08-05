Injury blow for Australia as Neser ruled out of Bangladesh Tests with calf strain

Brisbane, Aug 5 (IANS) Australia's fast-bowling reserves have taken a hit ahead of the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, with veteran seam-bowling all-rounder Michael Neser ruled out after sustaining a right calf strain during a training session.

Neser was training with the national squad in Brisbane as a standby bowler for the series against Bangladesh, with the first game to be played in Darwin on August 13.

"Australian fast bowler Michael Neser has sustained a strain in his right calf muscle which will prevent him from training or playing for several weeks. Neser has been training with the Australian squad in Brisbane this month as a standby fast bowler for the Test Series against Bangladesh. He will now set his sights on the tour of South Africa laer this year," said Cricket Australia (CA) in a statement on Wednesday.

With senior quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood returning from injuries that cut short their Ashes campaign, Neser was in line as the primary backup pacer. For the first game in Darwin, Australia will choose between Cummins, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland for its fast-bowling make-up, with veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon offering spin-bowling option.

Cameron Green and Beau Webster also provide seam bowling options as all-rounders. Neser enjoyed an impressive Ashes series last summer, taking 15 wickets at an average of 19.93 in three appearances. However, fitness issues have repeatedly troubled him, including a severe hamstring injury during the 2024/25 season and a calf injury while playing county cricket in England.

As per CA, Neser will now target a return for Australia’s three-match Test tour of South Africa, the country where he was born, in October. Australia are managing a tight turnaround with up to 21 Tests scheduled over the next 12 months, thus making fast-bowling depth vital.

The Cummins-led Australian squad travels to Darwin on Saturday ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, after the Allan Border Medal for the 2025/26 season is given at an event in Brisbane on Friday.

--IANS

nr/bc