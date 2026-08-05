PCB warns players of ban for participating in unsanctioned cricket events

Lahore, Aug 5 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has warned former Pakistan cricketers against participating in unsanctioned overseas tournaments, announcing a series of disciplinary measures for those found to have featured in the ongoing 20th Asian Legends League in Zambia without obtaining the mandatory approvals.

In an official statement, the PCB said it had taken serious notice of the participation of certain former Pakistan players in the tournament, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) has classified as an unsanctioned or disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release.

The PCB also noted that the competition has not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU), making participation in the event a violation of the applicable ICC regulations.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) considers this league as an unsanctioned/disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release and the tournament has not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU) as well,” the PCB stated in a press release.

According to the PCB statement, the ICC has reiterated that all foreign players must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective home board before taking part in overseas cricket events. The regulations also require member boards to take appropriate disciplinary action against players who participate in unsanctioned competitions. Failure to enforce these regulations could invite action against the respective member board.

The PCB said any individual found to have participated unsanctioned event without obtaining the requisite approvals from the PCB will face strict disciplinary action.

As part of the sanctions, the Board will impose ban of two years from the issuance of any PCB No Objection Certificate for participation in approved overseas cricket leagues or events.

In addition, the individuals concerned will be declared ineligible for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a period of two year.

PCB said it remains fully committed to implementing the ICC’s regulatory framework governing international cricket.

"The PCB remains fully committed to upholding the ICC Regulations and safeguarding the integrity and governance of the game. The Board reiterates that all current and former cricketers seeking to participate in overseas cricket events requiring PCB clearance must obtain the necessary approvals and NOCs prior to participation," it said.

PCB said it will continue to work closely with the ICC and fellow Member Boards to ensure compliance with the international regulatory framework governing the sport.

--IANS

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