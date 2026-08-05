India, Vietnam review defence cooperation, reaffirm strategic partnership

Hanoi, Aug 5 (IANS) India and Vietnam on Wednesday held high-level defence talks, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhance defence cooperation under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, while exchanging views on regional and international security issues of shared concern.

The discussion took place between Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and General Nguyen Tan Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

“In the framework of the ongoing official visit to Vietnam, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, paid a courtesy call on General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence. The two sides reviewed the positive developments in Vietnam–India defence cooperation, particularly emphasizing the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries' Air Forces, capacity building, and promoting professional exchange activities,” the Indian Embassy in Hanoi posted on X.

“They also exchanged views on regional and international security issues of mutual concern. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Vietnam and India to continue further deepening defence cooperation within the framework of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries,” it added.

On Tuesday, the Chief of the Air Staff paid tribute at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi-- the final resting place of the revolutionary leader and former President of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh --honouring the revered leader’s enduring legacy.

Singh later visited Regiment 927, 371 Air Division of Vietnam's Air Force and met the unit leadership. He also interacted with the fighter pilots, gaining first-hand insight into the regiment’s operational role and training.

“The visit reflects the growing defence cooperation between India and Vietnam under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the Indian Embassy stated.

Air Chief Marshal Singh began his three-day official visit to Vietnam on Monday, aimed at enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

Upon arrival in Hanoi, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa met the Chief of Air Staff and exchanged views on developments in the India-Vietnam bilateral relationship.

“Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Air Defence–Air Force Service of the Vietnam People's Army, followed by bilateral talks with Lieutenant General Vu Hong Sơn, Commander of the Air Defence–Air Force Service. The two sides reviewed the status of ongoing defence cooperation and exchanged thoughts on new directions for collaboration to continue consolidating and strengthening the existing bilateral partnership,” the Indian Embassy in Hanoi posted on X.

--IANS

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