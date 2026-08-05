Varun Dhawan finds striking a pose between workouts 'fun'

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a gym picture flaunting his toned physique as he paused mid-workout for a striking pose.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared two shirtless selfies inside a gym. In the image, he is seen standing beside a cable machine with both hands raised above his head, gripping the equipment. The photo focuses on his sculpted arms, defined abs, and muscular physique.

“Aap bhi workout ke saath pose karo maazaaa atta hain (You should pose while working out too... it's so much fun!)"

Varun was recently seen in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy. The film is intended to be David Dhawan's final directorial film.

Varun has starred in 11 consecutive box-office successes between 2012 and 2018. He started his career as an assistant director to filmmaker Karan Johar in the SHah Rukh Khan-starrer "My Name Is Khan" and then made his acting debut in 2012 with the teen drama Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

He rose to prominence with leading roles in the romantic comedies Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the action comedies Dilwale, Dishoom, and Judwaa 2, ABCD 2 and the drama Sui Dhaaga. He was lauded for portraying an avenger in the thriller Badlapur and an aimless man coping with loss in the drama October.

On July 31, Varun took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he celebrated 10 years of his action-comedy film “Dishoom.” He recalled the memorable experience of working with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a carousel photos giving a glimpse of his strong bond with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Released in 2016, “Dishoom,” helmed by Rohit Dhawan, featured Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in the roles of police officers Junaid Ansari and Kabir Shergill. The action-comedy followed their race against time after India's leading cricketer went missing in the Middle East, forcing the two officers with contrasting personalities to join forces for a 36-hour rescue mission.

--IANS

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