After Glasgow handover, Gujarat ramps up preps for 2030 CWG

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Ahmedabad's preparations for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games will now gather further momentum following the official handover of the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton at the closing ceremony in Glasgow, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Wednesday after returning from Scotland.

Addressing media at Ahmedabad airport, Sanghavi said: "The state government would intensify preparations for the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games, which Ahmedabad is set to host in 2030."

The handover at the conclusion of the Glasgow 2026 Games marked the formal transition of hosting responsibilities to India and Ahmedabad.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha received the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton during the closing ceremony, officially launching the countdown to the 2030 edition.

Sanghavi, who was part of the Indian delegation in Glasgow, said the visit provided an opportunity to observe the organisation and management of an international multi-sport event as Gujarat prepares to stage the Games.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports and youth development had gained fresh momentum across the country.

"The Fit India Movement has made fitness a people's movement, while the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' is helping build a healthy, aware and empowered youth by encouraging them to stay away from substance abuse," he said.

Sanghavi said the Centre had substantially increased the sports budget, allowing the creation of modern sports infrastructure across the country.

"As a result, athletes are receiving world-class training, facilities and support, enabling them to excel at global competitions and bring glory to the nation," he said.

Speaking about Gujarat's preparations, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government is advancing work at multiple levels to ensure readiness for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"The state government is working in a planned manner to further strengthen world-class sports infrastructure and ensure Gujarat is fully prepared to successfully host international sporting events," he said.

He added that the Central and Gujarat governments were working in close coordination to provide young athletes from India and Gujarat with improved opportunities, modern facilities and greater institutional support.

"The government is fully committed to helping the state's athletes excel at the national and international levels and bring greater pride to Gujarat and the nation," he said.

The Glasgow Games concluded with hopes that the Ahmedabad edition will expand the programme after the streamlined 2026 event, which featured a reduced number of sports.

Commonwealth Sport officials have indicated that the 2030 centenary Games are expected to include a broader programme, with Ahmedabad viewed as central to the future growth of the event.

--IANS

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