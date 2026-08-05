Director Vijay's docu-film showcasing Ajith Kumar's efforts on race track titled 'Gladiators'

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Director Vijay's eagerly awaited docu-film that is aimed at showcasing actor Ajith Kumar's efforts on the racing track has now been titled 'Gladiators'.

The makers have now released a title poster of the docu-film and announced that it will be hitting theatres soon.

The film, which has been produced by Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner of Golden Trophy Film Production LLP, has the tag line, "In pursuit of Challenges."

National Award winning music director G V Prakash has scored the music for this docu-series, which has been edited by one of the best editors in the business, Anthony.

It may be recalled that in December last year, sources close to the actor had confirmed to IANS that ace Tamil film director Vijay would be directing this docu-film, which will be around 90 minutes long. The docu film's purpose is to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

"Scores of youngsters have dreams that remain unfulfilled. Life makes their dreams drift away from them.This will be an attempt to inspire them to pursue their dreams," a source close to the star had then said.

The move, sources had then said, would also be an attempt to popularise motorsport, which many still consider a rich man's sport in the country.

A source close to the actor had told IANS, "Until the 1983 World Cup, when a youngster called Kapil Dev-led India to win the trophy, cricket too was considered an elitist game. Similarly, we are hoping that this will popularise motorsport in India as well."

The source also disclosed that director Vijay had filmed not just the gripping races in Malaysia but had also captured crucial and engaging moments including strategy meetings, discussions with teams, practise sessions and Ajith's preparation on the whole. The source had also informed that director Vijay had filmed races in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and that these would be included in the docu-film.

"The docu film will be presented in theatres like any film as two halves with each half comprising of 45 minutes. We are also looking at releasing this docu-film on OTT as well. The version on the OTT will be an extended version and will be released much later,"the source had informed IANS then.

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IANS

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