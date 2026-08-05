Farrhana Bhatt says with 'Rohit Shetty besides, one will even jump into the well of death’

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Actress Farrhana Bhatt has heaped praise on filmmaker Rohit Shetty, lauding him for being a thorough staunch pillar of strength as a host during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' tasks.

The former BB 19 contestant called the ace filmmaker an incredibly motivating host whose encouragement gives contestants the confidence to perform even the most terrifying stunts on "Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Farrhana said Rohit has a unique ability to inspire contestants to overcome their fears.

"He is amazing as a host. He is so motivating. I mean, it's not possible that if there is a stunt that you are hesitating to do, you are not able to do that stunt. But if Rohit Shetty is standing beside you and he is supporting you, then I feel you will jump into the well of death," she said.

Farrhana's comments come amid the intense challenges contestants have been facing on the stunt-based reality show.

Recently, actor Gaurav Khanna revealed that he suffered laser burns on his back while performing one of the high-risk tasks on the show.

On Monday, Gaurav had shared a video that put to display the horrifying laser burn marks he braved during a task on the recent season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Farrhana Bhatt had earlier revealed what she feels is the way to win a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Speaking to IANS, the actress had said, "I think in order to win that show, it is important that you give 100% in those stunts. Because when you give 100%, then only you will get the content, then only the audience will watch you. Then only the audience will decide whether you are a winning material or not," she said.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has returned with its new season, and it features celebrities Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmine Bhasin, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Gaurav Khanna, Shagun Sharma and others.

–IANS

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