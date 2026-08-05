August 05, 2026 1:29 PM हिंदी

Tanishaa Mukerji sends birthday love to darling Kajol, shares a glimpse of their unbreakable bond

Tanishaa Mukerji sends birthday love to darling Kajol, shares a glimpse of their unbreakable bond

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister and actress Kajol.

She celebrated their special bond with a sweet message filled with love and affection. Taking to Instagram, Tanishaa expressed her wish to always share laughter and happy moments with her “darling Kaddy.” Sharing a picture with Kajol, Tanishaa wrote, “My darling Kaddy may we always be laughing through life! Happy Birthday my beautiful sis. Love you!”

In the picture, Tanishaa and Kajol can be seen beaming with joy as they pose together for the candid click. The adorable moment beautifully captures the sisters’ close bond and the happiness they share with each other.

Tanishaa has often spoken fondly about her equation with her elder sister Kajol, describing their relationship as a playful “Tom and Jerry.” She had once revealed that the sisters used to have intense arguments during their younger days, so much so that their mother, Tanuja, would worry about Kajol unintentionally hurting her. To maintain harmony at home, Tanuja introduced a unique rule — while the sisters could argue freely, they were not allowed to get physical with each other. Their father affectionately referred to them as “Tom and Jerry,” with Tanishaa being compared to Jerry and Kajol to Tom.

Meanwhile, Kajol celebrated her 52nd birthday on August 5 by beginning the special day on a fitness-focused note. The actress shared a glimpse of what she called her “first and most useful gift of the day”—a pair of dumbbells, hinting at her commitment to health and wellness.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress posted a picture of two black dumbbells placed on a gym floor and captioned it as, “First and most useful gift of the day #birthdayvibes grammar is forgiven today since it's the #specialday.”

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the mythological horror film “Maa,” where she played a fiercely protective mother.

--IANS

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