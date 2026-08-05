August 05, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

Rakul Preet Singh on what’s working with Jackky Bhagnani is really like: Half the time we’re discussing food

Rakul Preet Singh on what’s working with Jackky Bhagnani is really like: Half the time we’re discussing food

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh offered a glimpse into her professional and personal bond with husband Jackky Bhagnani, saying their work partnership is powered by constant laughter and endless conversations about food.

The actress shared a string of images with Jackky and in a collaborative post said their aligned synergy makes building something exciting as a couple a truly rewarding experience.

“People ask us what it’s like working together. The answer? Half the time we’re discussing work, the other half we’re laughing and discussing what to eat. It’s fun because I feel our synergy is aligned,” she wrote as the caption.

Rakul added: “Building a life together is one thing. Building something you’re both excited about is a whole different experience.”

Rakul and Jackky had announced that they were in a relationship in 2021. It was in 2024, that the two got married in Goa in an intimate ceremony.

Rakul will next be seen playing Surpanakha in 'Ramayana' by Nitesh Tiwari.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio DNEG, in collaboration with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, 'Ramayana: Part One' is expected to reach the audience on Diwali 2026.

Jackky made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome To Karachi.

In 2016, he produced Sarbjit with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

As a producer, he last bankrolled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a science fiction action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sharing its name with the 1998 film, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story follows two former soldiers in a race against time to save India from an imminent attack by a vengeful scientist.

--IANS

dc/

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Rakul Preet Singh on what’s working with Jackky Bhagnani is really like: Half the time we’re discussing food

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