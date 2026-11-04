Geeta Basra opens up on her linguistic struggles, and long-harboured dream of acting

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Geeta Basra, who is known for her work in ‘The Train’, has spoken up about her long-harboured dream of becoming an actress, and how polishing her skills in Hindi has been a journey for her.

The actress was born in England and came all the way to India to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming an actress. She spoke about her struggle with the language, and how she came out stronger on the other side of the challenge.

During an event, the actress opened up about the importance of having a vision and also spoke about her share of struggles while walking the path of becoming an actress.

She said, “Everything is God’s plan. I have had a vision since childhood. During my childhood, whenever anybody asked me what I’d like to become when I grow up, someone said ‘doctor, lawyer’, I just had one dream, to become an actor. Today, I’m also a mother”.

Talking about dealing with her share of struggles, she shared, “Earlier, I didn’t know how to speak Hindi, but it’s been a journey of learning. I didn’t know a word of how to speak the language, but I’ve learned”.

“I have worked on it because it’s my craft. Then, it was all destiny. Bhajji came into my life, he liked my poster, and it was love at first sight for him”, she added.

Over the years, Geeta Basra has established herself as a prominent name across Hindi cinema and Punjabi cinema and has taken the audience on a rollercoaster of entertainment with releases like ‘The Train’, ‘Zila Ghaziabad’, ‘Joe B Carvalho’, ‘Mehar’ and several others.

--IANS

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