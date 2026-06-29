Gary Wilson appointed Ireland head coach, becomes first local in charge in over 30 years

Belfast, June 29 (IANS) Former skipper Gary Wilson was on Monday appointed as the new head coach of the Ireland men's cricket team, as he becomes the first Irish-born coach to take charge of the national side in over three decades.

Wilson, 40, represented Ireland 292 times across a distinguished 15-year international career before retiring in 2020 and succeeding Heinrich Malan in the head coach role. Previously, Malan stepped down just a day after Ireland secured a historic 2-0 T20I series triumph over India to facilitate a smooth transition for the upcoming 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualification cycle.

Wilson is the first local coach to guide the senior men's team since John Wills in the early 1990s. He moved into coaching shortly after his retirement, initially leading the domestic side North West Warriors before joining the senior national setup as an assistant coach under Malan in 2022.

“Representing Ireland as a player is something I will always be hugely proud of, but to now take on the role of Head Coach is a very special honour that means a great deal to me. I have been extremely fortunate over the years to work with some of the best coaches and to learn so much.

“My coaching beliefs have been shaped by each coach I have worked with and are centred around strong communication, building and maintaining relationships to get the best out of players, hard work, a player-centred focus, and setting high challenges for those who are driven to succeed. Above all, the power of the connection to the Shamrock is something I’ve witnessed and is something I intend on using to our advantage," said Wilson.

Malan will work closely with Wilson over the coming month to ensure a seamless handover before Ireland hosts Afghanistan for a five-match ODI series commencing on August 5. Wilson also acknowledged his predecessor's contribution to his growth as a coach.

“I’d like to put on record my thanks to Heinrich - over the last 4 years, he has allowed me to have the responsibility that has put me in a position to be ready for this role, and for that I am truly grateful. We have had some great days in that time, and I wish him and his family all the very best for what comes next.”

Currently ranked 11th in the ICC ODI rankings, Ireland may need to go through a global qualifier next year to secure a World Cup spot. Ireland haven’t played in the ODI World Cup since 2015, and the 2027 edition will feature 14 teams.

Graeme West, Cricket Ireland's Director of High Performance, said, "I would like to congratulate Gary on his appointment - he has demonstrated strong leadership qualities both as a player and as a coach, and we look forward to working with him as we continue to develop this squad.

"Gary comes into the role at a crucial time in the World Cup Qualifier cycle and will now have valuable time to work with the squad during the build-up to the tournament, beginning with the Afghanistan series next month.

"Looking longer term - with his extensive background in international and county cricket -- Gary will have a wealth of insights and experience to call upon as we develop and deliver on a high-performance strategy," he said.

--IANS

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