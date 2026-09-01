Gal Gadot says she won’t likely return as Wonder Woman

Los Angeles, Sept 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has hinted that she would not likely return as Wonder Woman if ever there’s a third movie in the franchise. The actress also defended her choice of working in a film fully mounted using AI.

The actress recently appeared on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast to promote her upcoming action film ‘The Runner’, and said, “For me to go to do another ‘Wonder Woman’, I am not sure I would at this point in my life with four children and different schools and all of that. To check out from all of them for such a long period of time, it doesn’t work for my life anymore at this point”.

The actress played Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, debuting in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ before headlining ‘Wonder Woman’, which was released in 2017.

The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, was a blockbuster raking in $824 million at the worldwide box office. The actress went on to appear in ‘Justice League’ the same year before reuniting with Jenkins for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

The actress also spoke about the transfer of DC Studios power, as she said, “I saw the way everybody else was handled. The Henry (Cavill) situation was not handled elegantly to say the least. Patty (Jenkins) was not handled elegantly. We’re all adults and we’re all good”.

“I am so grateful I got the opportunity to wear these boots and have the character be so celebrated. I can only wish whoever is next comes pure to this journey. This character means so much to so many of us. It was never mine. I was always just a vessel. This is Hollywood”, she added.

The actress also spoke about her upcoming role in Doug Liman’s ‘Bitcoin’, which has been criticised for using AI to create the movie’s sets and lighting.

Talking about the film, she said, “This was the longest contract I have ever worked on. It was six months from my lawyers to go through every scenario we could think about as far as the AI component of it. I did not want AI to have anything to do with my performance”.

“We had to protect that, to such an extent that SAG called my lawyers to ask for pointers to update the SAG contract to protect other actors. As far as the performances, it’s all me”, she added.

--IANS

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