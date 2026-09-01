September 02, 2026 12:38 AM हिंदी

Gal Gadot hasn’t yet received Tom Cruise's famous Christmas cake

Gal Gadot hasn’t yet received Tom Cruise's famous Christmas cake

Los Angeles, Sept 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has shared that she never for once received Tom Cruise's famous Christmas cake. What’s more interesting is that she wasn’t aware of the phenomenon until recently.

The Hollywood royalty is renowned for his festive delivery of a sweet coconut treat. Several co-stars of the actor have over the years expressed their delight at the annual gift.

However, the 41-year-old actress, who appeared in Tom's 2010 film ‘Knight and Day’, had never heard of the tradition.

She recently appeared on Armchair Expert, where she was asked by the podcast's host, Dax Shepard, “Have you gotten a cake from him?”.

The actress shook her head, prompting Dax to look at co-host Monica Padman, as he said, “Okay, maybe we shouldn’t have brought that up. Never mind, there’s no cake”.

Responding to the same, “What cake? He makes cakes?”

The host went on to explain, “He sends the same cake to everyone”.

Monica said, “Not everyone!” They laughed as the actor explained Tom tends to gift the cake to "a large percentage" of the people he has worked with, but Gal insisted she didn't know the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star that well.

She said, “I worked with him for one night. Tom, it’s fine! It’s okay, I can take it”.

But while the Runner actress continued to insist she didn't mind, Dax and Monica appealed to Tom to add the star to his gift list.

The host said, “Tom, let’s get Gal the cake!”

Monica said, “Gal needs a cake. I need a cake”.

But Gal claimed she didn't want the cake. She said, “I don’t like cakes, it’s fine. I like chocolate”.

Dax shared that he had never received a cake himself but had enjoyed sampling the gift when a friend received one last year.

He said, "It's a fun thing in Hollywood, basically in your friendship circle the goal is to know someone who gets the cake and then go try it. Which I got to do last year”.

A lot of actors have praised Tom's delicious Christmas cakes.

--IANS

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