November 05, 2026 1:44 AM हिंदी

Football: India U17 men put four past UAE in second friendly

India U17 men put four past UAE in second international friendly at the Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Stadium in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The India U17 men’s team secured a 4-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second and final friendly match at the Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Stadium in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on Wednesday.

Kamgouhao Doungel and Md Sahir Ali scored to give the Blue Colts a 2-0 lead at half-time. After the restart, India added two more goals through Hrishikesh Manavathi and Ristik Maity to seal the solid win. The hosts could only manage a consolation in the second half.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo’s side had earlier played out a goalless draw against UAE in the first friendly on Sunday. Following the two matches, the team is set to depart for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ahead of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers.

India will begin their qualifying campaign against Singapore on November 11, before taking on Guam on November 14, Palestine on November 17 and hosting Malaysia on November 20.

Earlier, the India U17 men’s team played out a 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates in the first of two friendly matches at the Emirates Football Club Stadium in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on Sunday.

A couple of weeks before that, the India U17 men's team rounded off their friendly tour of Myanmar with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over the hosts in the second match at the StarCity Sports Club in Thanlyin, Myanmar, on October 7.

Captain Dallalmoun Gangte put the Blue Colts ahead in the first half. An own goal by Kyi Thar doubled the lead before Kamgouhao Doungel and Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi found the net once each to complete the tally, as Mehrajuddin Wadoo registered his first win as India U17 men's head coach.

Both sides, who were preparing for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, had played out a 1-1 draw in their first meeting three days ago.

The same squad that played the two friendlies against the UAE will also feature in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur. The Blue Colts, aiming to qualify for back-to-back Asian Cups, have been drawn in Group E alongside hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore and Guam.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

India U17 men put four past UAE in second international friendly at the Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Stadium in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India U17 men put four past UAE in second friendly

Indian Ambassador leads WWI heroes commemoration ceremony in Brussels

Indian Ambassador leads WWI heroes commemoration ceremony in Brussels

Churchill Brothers seek home response against unbeaten NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, in Margao on Thursday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Churchill Brothers seek home response against unbeaten NorthEast United

John Goodman shares how he pranked his sitcom co-star with the help of Bruce Willis

John Goodman shares how he pranked his sitcom co-star with the help of Bruce Willis

'I couldn't sleep for 10 days': Manisha recalls emotional journey to historic World Championship gold in meeting with Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

'I couldn't sleep for 10 days': Manisha recalls emotional journey to historic WC gold in meeting with Dr. Mandaviya

Janhvi Kapoor is still numb from cold but all warm and fuzzy from what she shot

Janhvi Kapoor is still numb from cold but all warm and fuzzy from what she shot

India summit clash with Japan after emphatic 8-1 win over South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Asian Champions Trophy: India summit clash with Japan after emphatic 8-1 win over South Korea

Sharvari spots 'Wagh in the nature' as she enjoys safari with her sister

Sharvari spots 'Wagh in the nature' as she enjoys safari with her sister

Aditi Rao Hydari on choosing films: I listen to the child inside me

Aditi Rao Hydari on choosing films: I listen to the child inside me

Two soldiers killed in Ladakh road accident (Photo: @SilentFrameM/X)

Two soldiers killed in Ladakh road accident