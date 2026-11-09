November 09, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

Football: De Frutos replaces injured Barrenetxea in Spain Nations League squad

Jorge de Frutos replaces injured Ander Barrenetxea in Spain's Nations League squad. Photo credit: La Liga

Madrid, Nov 9 (IANS) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has been forced to make a change to his squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England, with Rayo Vallecano forward Jorge de Frutos called up to replace injured Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea.

The 24-year-old Barrenetxea suffered a muscle injury in his thigh in the 70th minute of his side's 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and was forced to leave the pitch in tears at the Anoeta Stadium.

The injury is a setback for the winger, who had been recalled to the national squad by De la Fuente after missing out on his previous squad and the World Cup this summer.

De Frutos made his Spain debut in September 2025, but that remains his only international appearance. The forward has made nine La Liga appearances for Rayo this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists, reports Xinhua

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams was also forced off during his side's 1-1 draw away to Osasuna on Saturday, although he subsequently said he had only suffered cramp.

Spain, the reigning world champions, have already secured a place in the quarterfinals after winning their opening four matches, but must still ensure they finish top of a group that also contains Croatia.

De la Fuente will be without several players due to injuries, with FC Barcelona trio Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo and Rodri Hernandez all sidelined with muscle problems, reports Xinhua.

The coach has responded by handing first senior call-ups to Real Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles and midfielder Marc Roca, and Como defender Jacobo Ramon, while recalling Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios and Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea in a 27-man squad that includes four goalkeepers.

"Jacobo is having a great season and also doing a great job with the Under-21s (...) we think it is a good moment to see him," commented De la Fuente in his press conference.

De la Fuente added that he had "been following Valles since his spell at Las Palmas. He is doing very well, and I think that it is important for him to experience the context of the national team and become part of this great family."

He described the visit to the Czech Republic and the clash against England at the Metropolitano Stadium on November 12 and 15 as "two key games in which we have a lot to play for," and insisted that "in every game we play, we consider the efforts that the players make."

--IANS

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