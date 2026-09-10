Finn Allen joins Melbourne Stars for BBL 16

Melbourne, Sep 10 (IANS) Melbourne Stars have signed New Zealand power-hitter Finn Allen ahead of the 2026-27 Big Bash League season, with the 27-year-old set to add further firepower to an already strong batting line-up that includes Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

The 2026-27 Big Bash League season will begin on December 12, with Melbourne Renegades facing Perth Scorchers in the opening match.

Allen was the top run-scorer in BBL 15, accumulating 466 runs with an average of 42.36 for the Perth Scorchers. He is set to move to Melbourne to join a formidable batting lineup.

“The Stars are a powerhouse team in this competition, so it’s going to be a lot of fun playing for them. They’ve already got a huge fanbase, and they’re only getting bigger, and I can’t wait to be a part of that. I think all cricketers love playing at the MCG, so to be able to call that my home ground now is really exciting,” Allen said on joining Melbourne Stars.

Allen has enjoyed a prolific 2026, with several memorable innings across T20 cricket.

He scored 101 off 53 balls for the Scorchers in the BBL earlier this year and later achieved the fastest century in World Cup history, reaching 100 off just 33 balls in New Zealand’s semi-final victory over South Africa.

The explosive opener then continued his run of form in the Indian Premier League, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Allen, who has played 62 T20 internationals for New Zealand, most recently featured in Major League Cricket for San Francisco Unicorns, where he was coached by the new Melbourne Stars head coach, Cameron White.

The New Zealand opener has a flexible, casual contract with New Zealand Cricket, enabling him to participate in international T20 franchise leagues while still being eligible for national team selection.

Under the Big Bash League’s updated player signing regulations, Melbourne Stars are permitted to directly select up to three international players, as the Overseas Player Draft is not scheduled for this year.

Allen is now the 12th player signed by the Stars for BBL 16, leaving six roster spots open.

Melbourne Stars contracted players: Finn Allen, Austin Anlezark, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Todd Murphy, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Swepson.

--IANS

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