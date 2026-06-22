FIFA WC: When and where to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan, know all details

Houston, June 22 (IANS) Portugal face a must-win assignment when they meet Uzbekistan in their second Group K fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with both teams eager to breathe new life into their campaigns. The clash at Houston Stadium in Texas carries significant weight, particularly for Portugal, who cannot afford another slip if they are to remain in control of their path to the knockout stages.

Roberto Martínez's men endured a frustrating start to the tournament after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo. João Neves gave Portugal an early advantage with a well-taken header, but Yoane Wissa struck before the interval to earn the African nation a valuable point. Despite dominating possession for long periods and controlling the tempo of the game, Portugal struggled to convert their territorial superiority into clear-cut opportunities, registering just one effort on target throughout the contest.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, began their maiden World Cup campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. While the result left them empty-handed, the Central Asian side made history as Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the country's first-ever goal at a FIFA World Cup. Their attacking display also produced an expected goals (xG) figure of 1.16, the highest recorded by an Asian nation making its tournament debut in more than four decades, but defensive frailties once again proved costly, extending a run of three successive defeats dating back to their pre-World Cup friendlies.

After the opening round of fixtures, Colombia lead Group K with three points, while Portugal and DR Congo sit level on one point apiece. Uzbekistan remain at the foot of the standings without a point, making this encounter pivotal for both sides. A Portuguese victory would restore momentum ahead of a potentially decisive meeting with Colombia, whereas Uzbekistan know anything less than three points could effectively end their hopes of reaching the Round of 16.

How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Tuesday, June 23, 10:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Houston Stadium, Texas, USA

Referee: Jalal Jayed

Squads:

Portugal -

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, Tomas Araujo

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Samuel Costa, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Joao Felix, Francisco Trincao, Francisco Conceicao, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Ramos; Cristiano Ronaldo

Uzbekistan -

Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev

Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Umar Eshmurodov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Bekhruz Karimov, Jakhongir Urozov, Avazbek Ulmasaliev

Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Oston Urunov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Akmal Mozgovoy, Azizjon Ganiev, Sherzod Esanov

Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov, Igor Sergeev, Azizbek Amonov

--IANS

vi/