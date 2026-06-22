FIFA WC: When and where to watch Norway vs Senegal, know all details

New Jersey, June 22 (IANS) Norway will look to continue their perfect start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they face Senegal in a crucial Group I clash, with both sides entering the contest carrying vastly different objectives. While the Scandinavian outfit has the opportunity to all but secure qualification for the Round of 16, Senegal are under pressure to respond after opening their campaign with defeat.

The Norwegians made an emphatic statement in their tournament opener, cruising to a convincing 4-1 victory over Iraq. Erling Haaland once again led the charge as Ståle Solbakken's men showcased the attacking quality that made them one of Europe's most prolific sides during qualification. Another victory would guarantee Norway a place in the knockout rounds and potentially set up a decisive showdown with France to determine the Group I winners.

For Senegal, the situation is far more delicate. Despite producing several encouraging moments against France, the African side was eventually beaten 3-1 by the 2022 runners-up, leaving them without points after Matchday 1. Another loss would leave Pape Thiaw's men facing an uphill battle, with their hopes of progressing likely hinging on a final-day result against Iraq and possibly the race for one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Both teams possess plenty of firepower going forward. Norway's attack revolves around the clinical finishing of Haaland, while Senegal boast a dynamic frontline capable of troubling any defence on their day. With qualification implications already looming large, the encounter promises to be an entertaining contest as two ambitious sides battle for valuable points.

How to watch Norway vs Senegal live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Tuesday, June 23, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio

Squads

Norway -

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Møller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sørloth

Senegal -

Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf, Édouard Mendy

Defenders: Ilay Camara, Krépin Diatta, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moustapha Mbow, Antoine Mendy, Moussa Niakhaté, Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck

Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pathé Ciss, Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

Attackers: Assane Diao, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr

--IANS

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