FIFA WC: When and where to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway, know all details

Arlington, June 29 (IANS) A place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 will be at stake when Ivory Coast face Norway at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday in a knockout clash featuring two teams enjoying landmark campaigns.

Ivory Coast have reached the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time after finishing second in Group E. Emerse Fae’s side began with a win over Ecuador, suffered a narrow loss to Germany despite taking the lead, and sealed qualification with a 2-0 victory over Curaçao inspired by a Nicolas Pepe brace.

Norway, returning to the World Cup after a 28-year absence, advanced from Group I with victories over Iraq and Senegal before ending the group stage with a defeat to France. Erling Haaland has been the team's driving force, scoring four goals to establish himself among the tournament's leading marksmen.

The Ivorians are monitoring Wilfried Singo's recovery from a hamstring injury, while Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou are expected to anchor the defence if he misses out. Franck Kessie will once again be key in midfield, with Pepe leading the attack. Norway also have a fitness concern over Julian Ryerson. If the defender is unavailable, Fredrik Aursnes could move into the backline, allowing Patrick Berg to join Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge in midfield.

With both nations chasing another piece of history, an evenly matched contest is expected in Dallas.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Tuesday, June 30, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, USA

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela

Squads:

Ivory Coast -

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Kone, Alban Lafont

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Christopher Operi, Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doue, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka

Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulai, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean Michael Seri

Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakite, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pepe, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi

Norway -

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Møller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth

--IANS

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