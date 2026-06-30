FIFA WC: 'Netherlands have lost their identity,' says Zlatan after Morocco defeat

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Former Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has criticised Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman and said that the Dutch team lost their identity in their penalty shootout defeat against Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash at the Monterrey Stadium on Tuesday.

After 120 minutes of intense tactical battle ended 1-1, the Atlas Lions held their nerve from the spot to win 3-2 on penalties and continue their remarkable World Cup journey.

It's the Dutch that made the breakthrough when Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute. After the goal, Manager Koeman surprisingly abandoned his usual blueprint to deploy an ultra-conservative five-man defensive approach, which has come under fire by Ibrahimovic, who feels that Koeman's decision did not go par with the Dutch identity of attack.

"This defeat is Koeman's fault because I didn't recognise this Dutch team. He lost with an identity that is not the Dutch identity. That makes me angry. I was always taught: attack, attack, attack. This is not the Dutch identity. Today, Koeman looked like an Italian coach, playing not to lose, whereas the Netherlands always play to win. If you lose, at least lose with your own identity and don't change it," Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports.

Despite the Netherlands ' defensive decision, Morocco struck back with a leveller in the 91st minute, and the game went into a penalty shootout, in which the European team lost to the African powerhouse.

"This wasn't the Netherlands I'm used to seeing. You could also tell by the way they played that they didn't feel comfortable. The possession was gone, the attacking football was gone... It just looked really bad, and that was all on Koeman. I didn't like it at all, absolutely not," Ibrahimovic added.

Under fire after defeat against Morocco, the Netherlands coach, Koeman, hinted at leaving the job.

"I haven't resigned. I'm going to reflect on my future. Right now, the disappointment from the match is still very fresh. I'll gather my thoughts, and maybe I'll come to a conclusion by tomorrow morning," he said after the match.

Despite being the runners-up three times (1974, 1978,2010), the Netherlands have never won the FIFA World Cup, and their wait for glory will continue for four more years after the round of 32 exit.

--IANS

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