FIFA WC: Larin rescues Canada to historic first point with draw against Bosnia (Ld)

Toronto, June 13 (IANS) Substitute Cyle Larin scored within minutes of coming on to rescue Canada from defeat and secure a historic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening Group B match on Friday, earning the World Cup co-hosts their first-ever point at the tournament.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd at Toronto Stadium, Canada looked set to suffer a seventh consecutive World Cup defeat after falling behind in the first half. However, Larin came off the bench in the 76th minute and made an immediate impact.

"It was special for me. I was ready to come and help the team," said Larin. "I thought the goals would come. I score when Canada needs me, and always have done."

He scored the equalizer just two minutes later, igniting celebrations among the sea of red-clad supporters. This goal was a significant moment for Canadian football, as it became the country's first World Cup goal scored on home soil.

Bosnia struck first in the 21st minute. Jovo Lukic guided home a flick-on from a corner to score his first international goal and give the Dragons the lead. Canada responded well and created several opportunities but struggled to finish. Jonathan David, the country's all-time leading scorer, missed a great chance when he shot straight at goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

"The subs came on and made a big difference. The tempo got higher, and we could see that they were fading," said Canada ​coach Jesse Marsch. "So, I told them that we've got them now. It's time to put your foot on the jugular and go for the goal."

The hosts came agonizingly close to leveling shortly after halftime. Richie Laryea raced through on goal in the 53rd minute and seemed certain to score, only for Sead Kolasinac to make a remarkable goal-line play, deflecting the ball onto the crossbar and away from danger.

Bosnia nearly doubled their lead moments later when Ermedin Demirovic broke free, but goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, making his World Cup debut after missing the 2022 tournament due to a broken leg, made an important save to keep Canada in the match.

"We learned that in tournaments like this where you dream to play as a kid you have to fight till the last second," said Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic. "In the last seconds you could get a goal from Canada. But if you fight till the end, nothing can happen. I think we just have to keep going."

That save proved crucial as Larin delivered the key moment. The Southampton striker collected the ball in the penalty area, turned sharply, and struck a deflected right-footed shot into the net in the 78th minute, sending the home supporters into a frenzy.

The draw gave Canada their first point in World Cup history, following six losses in the 1986 and 2022 tournaments. While Canada can take confidence from avoiding defeat, they might also feel they missed an opportunity to earn all three points after dominating much of the game.

"I'm just really proud of this group, in terms of, you know, we easily could have folded once we conceded that first one and let our heads drop," said right back Alistair Johnston.

"But no, we came out in the second half with another level, ⁠and we ​reached it, we really took a hold of the game."

Bosnia will next face group favorites Switzerland in Los Angeles on June 18, while Canada will play Qatar in Vancouver later that same day as both teams continue their Group B campaigns.

--IANS

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