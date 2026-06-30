FIFA WC 2026: 'We never lost belief,' says Mazraoui after dramatic win over Netherlands

Monterrey, June 30 (IANS) Defender Noussair Mazraoui said Morocco’s unwavering belief and composure helped them pull off a dramatic comeback against the Netherlands as the Atlas Lions advanced to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 following a penalty shootout victory.

Trailing to Cody Gakpo’s 72nd-minute strike, Morocco refused to panic and found a stoppage-time equaliser through Issa Diop before prevailing in the shootout, with Ismael Saibari converting the winning penalty after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou’s crucial save.

“We never lost our composure throughout the match, even in the final moments. We didn’t panic, even when they began to sit back and defend. In the end, there was a brilliant ball from Chemsdine Talbi, and Issa Diop equalised with an incredible header,” Mazraoui told FIFA after the match.

Mazraoui said the victory was even more satisfying considering the quality of the opposition.

“It was a very difficult match against a very strong opponent. They are one of the best teams you can face, without doubt. They are among the top ten teams in the world and contenders to win the World Cup. So the way we managed to win today says a lot about the work we have put in as a national team,” he said.

Morocco dominated possession after the break, although Mazraoui felt that was partly due to the Dutch tactical approach.

“We controlled the ball more in the second half, and I think that was also part of the Netherlands’ strategy. They wanted to play on the counter-attack and allowed us to have possession,” he said.

“Their plan worked to some extent because they scored the first goal from a counter-attack – a simple long ball, then a header, then the goal. But we managed to finish the match at 1-1 and take it to penalties,” He added.

After their historic fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Morocco have continued their impressive rise, remaining unbeaten through four matches in the 2026 tournament.

Mazraoui, however, insisted the team is focused on creating a new chapter rather than living off past achievements.

“Every World Cup is different. What we achieved was four years ago, and at every World Cup you want to show that you are capable of doing something new. So I think we are on the right path as a federation and as a national team. I’m happy, and we will stay humble until the end,” he said.

Morocco will next face co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16 on July 4, with Mazraoui expecting another stern challenge.

“We will have a difficult match against Canada, definitely. They are in a good moment, they have a great team, and they have a lot of quality as players. So it will be another complicated task as we try to achieve something for Morocco again,” he added.

--IANS

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