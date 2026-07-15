Farhan Akhtar celebrates 15 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', says ‘still seizing the day'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor filmmaker Farhan Akhtar turned nostalgic as his cult classic road film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" completed 15 years since its release on July 15.

Taking to his social media account, Farhan shared a carousel of stills from the film featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

The final slide carried the words, "Some roads stay with you forever," while the caption read, "15 years. Still seizing the day. Celebrating #15YearsOfZindagiNaMilegiDobara."

Talking about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

"Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" hit theatres on July 15, 2011 and the road comedy drama starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, with Naseeruddin Shah and Deepti Naval playing pivotal roles.

The film followed three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir and Imran, who embark on a bachelor road trip across Spain. The film was praised for its heartfelt storytelling, breathtaking visuals, memorable soundtrack by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Javed Akhtar's poetry.

The film's popularity also fuelled excitement around "Jee Le Zaraa", announced by Farhan Akhtar in 2021 as a female led road trip film reportedly starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. While the project has faced repeated delays due to scheduling conflicts, Farhan in an interview earlier this year, clarified that it has not been shelved and remains on track when the dates align.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar, he made his directorial debut with the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 before expanding his career as a producer through Excel Entertainment alongside Ritesh Sidhwani.

He made his acting debut with Rock On!! in 2008.

–IANS

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