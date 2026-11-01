November 01, 2026 7:27 PM हिंदी

Farah Khan remembers 'Yaaron ka yaar' Sanjay Gupta with a throwback picture

Farah Khan remembers 'Yaaron ka yaar' Sanjay Gupta with a throwback picture

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Director and choreographer Farah Khan remembered 'Yaaron ka yaar' Sanjay Gupta with a throwback picture.

The 'Om Shanti Om' maker took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle on Sunday and posted a throwback photograph posing with Sanjay Gupta.

The old still showed the two posing against a wall with Farah smiling for the camera.

Mourning the loss of her dear friend, Farah wrote, "Sanjay u were a yaaron ka yaar.. so much outpouring of love iv rarely seen.. my heart goes out to Anu n the kids..(sic)", along with a red heart emoji.

Sanjay Gupta unfortunately passed away on October 30, leaving the entire industry in a state of shock.

His last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday. His final journey was attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Fardeen Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajat Bedi, Ashoke Pandit, Milap Zaveri, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, Gulshan Grover, along with several others from the fraternity.

Many others used social media to pay their last respects to the 'Kaante' maker.

Vivek, who worked with Sanjay Gupta in 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', expressed his grief in a post that read, “I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the sudden and untimely demise of Sanjay Gupta. This loss is truly unimaginable and very difficult to process. Having worked together, this news feels deeply personal.”

Vivek pointed out how difficult it is to accept the loss of someone with whom one had shared a journey, conversations, and memories. “Some news leaves you numb, and this is one of those moments. I will always cherish the time we spent working together. You will be missed, Sanjay. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” he added

--IANS

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