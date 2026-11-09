'Family really, really happy': India's history-maker Tirthank Pegu after Youth Olympics medal

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Indian youth swimmer Tirthank Pegu reflected on all the love he has been receiving after winning a historic medal at the Youth Olympics 2026 in Dakar.

Pegu, 17, became the first Indian male swimmer to win a Youth Olympics medal as he clinched a bronze in the men's 200m butterfly final with a time of 2:01.25, bringing a slice of history for the nation.

Speaking on his historic outing in Dakar, the swimmer from Assam opened up about his family's initial reactions to the medal and the love he has been receiving from the ministers, including state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "I had a video call with my family yesterday. So, they were really, really happy. They were enjoying, and they were having a party actually without me," Pegu told reporters during a virtual interaction on Monday.

"And they were like, everyone was congratulating me, and they were blessing me for a great future ahead and for the upcoming competitions," he added.

Pegu highlighted that it was his dream to win a medal at the Youth Olympics and that he had worked hard for the medal for a whole year along with coach Sandeep Sejwal. "It's like, it was my dream to win a medal in the Youth Olympics. And me and my coach, we voted for this particular competition whole year. So I'm really feeling good right now," he said.

He stated that the medal feeling has not sunk in yet, as the ministers have also been really happy with his achievement too. "Yeah, the feeling has not sunk in yet. And like in Assam, my whole family is really happy that they believed in me a lot. And like the other people, the ministers are also really happy," he said.

Pegu missed out on a medal in the 100m butterfly event after finishing fourth. He admitted he was nervous before the 200m butterfly final. "To be honest, I was really nervous, and I was really underconfident. Like before the finals, I missed the medal in the 100 metres. So I was really focusing mainly on the medal.

"I was really worried: what if I disappoint my coach, Sandeep sir, and everybody? So I was really worried about it. And I was really nervous. And during the race, in the last 50 metres, I was just thinking that I hope I get the medal," he added.

The Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) athlete's next goal is to become the first Indian swimmer to reach the Olympic finals. "My main goal is to qualify for the finals in the Olympics and become the first Indian swimmer to ever qualify for the finals. It's the goal I have been wishing for from a very young age.

"And I also want to bring glory to my country in the Commonwealth Games. Because in 2030, the Commonwealth Games are happening in India. So, I want to bring glory for my country," the 17-year-old said.

--IANS

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